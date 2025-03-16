Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 799 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 73.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Illumina by 29.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 515 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,978 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Shares of ILMN opened at $85.60 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

