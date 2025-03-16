Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 112 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

TXN opened at $176.42 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

