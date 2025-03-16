HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.23% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

