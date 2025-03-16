HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,644 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.14% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $21,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $52.88 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

