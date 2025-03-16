HighTower Advisors LLC Has $21.11 Million Stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.99% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFGX. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 797,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after acquiring an additional 665,844 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,122,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,736,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,702,000. Finally, Babb Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,547,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGX opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.0177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

