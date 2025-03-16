HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,667,000 after buying an additional 71,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $43.06 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

