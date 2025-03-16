HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 54,664 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,630,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

PDEC stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

