Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH) Short Interest Update

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Highest Performances Stock Up 5.7 %

Highest Performances stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 620,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,288. Highest Performances has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

