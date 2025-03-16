HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the February 13th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.0 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) stock remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

