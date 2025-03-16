Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 2,487,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,414,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.44.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

