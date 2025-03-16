Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

