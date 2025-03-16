Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.71 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.80 ($0.22). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 16.95 ($0.22), with a volume of 91,744 shares trading hands.

Henderson Diversified Income Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

About Henderson Diversified Income

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.