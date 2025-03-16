Helia Group Limited (HLI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.69 on April 2nd

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a 68.3% increase from Helia Group’s previous final dividend of $0.41.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, insider Pauline Blight-Johnston sold 74,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.02 ($3.81), for a total value of A$446,182.02 ($282,393.69). In the last three months, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,349. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.
