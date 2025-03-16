Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,103 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 6.37% of Healthcare Services Group worth $54,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 78,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 76,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 50,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Macquarie assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 2.3 %

HCSG opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.66. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

