Head to Head Analysis: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Sila Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 82.00% 2.09% 1.96% Sila Realty Trust 12.11% 1.54% 1.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Sila Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $58.43 million 2.97 $91.16 million $0.39 4.14 Sila Realty Trust $186.86 million 7.57 $24.04 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sila Realty Trust.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Equity Commonwealth and Sila Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sila Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sila Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.76%. Given Sila Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sila Realty Trust is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Sila Realty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned 137 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 64 markets across the U.S.

