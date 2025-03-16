HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.28. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $77.35 and a 12-month high of $99.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

