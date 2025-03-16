Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 7,115 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $226.57 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $198.44 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

