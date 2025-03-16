Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 4,856 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,620,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,270 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
