Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day moving average is $179.07. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

