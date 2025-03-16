Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after buying an additional 412,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $66.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

