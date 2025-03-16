Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 4,519 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $378.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

