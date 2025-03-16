Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,473 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $52,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swmg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.