Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,830,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,381,000 after acquiring an additional 264,634 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,812,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 366,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

