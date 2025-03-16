Harbour Investments Inc. Has $9.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,849 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,844,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,898,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,545,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,316,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $175.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.09.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

