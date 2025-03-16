Harbour Investments Inc. Has $174.44 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,892 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $174,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $517.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.