Harbour Investments Inc. Has $11.35 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,545,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after buying an additional 230,711 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,845,000 after buying an additional 207,960 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

