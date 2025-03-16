Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of FS KKR Capital worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 673,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,373,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after buying an additional 91,192 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after buying an additional 128,856 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,070,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 36,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

