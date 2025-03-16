Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57,278 shares during the period. Haemonetics accounts for about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.30% of Haemonetics worth $90,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 36,520.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

