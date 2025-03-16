GWN Securities Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 156,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.42. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

