GWN Securities Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.7% of GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $172.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

