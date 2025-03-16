GWN Securities Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $56.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

