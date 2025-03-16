GWN Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. GWN Securities Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $139.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $126.68 and a one year high of $180.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

