GWN Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $395.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.95 and a twelve month high of $445.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.09.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

