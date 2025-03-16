Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SUPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

