Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 355,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSR opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.