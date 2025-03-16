Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,480 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $150.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $175.94. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.59 and a 12 month high of $196.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.