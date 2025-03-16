Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.90 ($0.59). Approximately 571,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,049,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.05 ($0.60).
Gresham House Energy Storage Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £260.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.34.
About Gresham House Energy Storage
Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.
