Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.90 ($0.59). Approximately 571,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,049,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.05 ($0.60).

Gresham House Energy Storage Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £260.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.34.

About Gresham House Energy Storage

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID or the Fund) seeks to capitalise on the growing intraday supply and demand imbalances caused by Great Britain’s ever increasing reliance on renewable energy. The Fund aims to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend by investing in a portfolio of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) located in Great Britain, which primarily use batteries to import and export power, accessing multiple revenue sources available in the power market.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.

