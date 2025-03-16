Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BG opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

