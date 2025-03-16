Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

