Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $921,398,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,577,000. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,863,000 after acquiring an additional 437,527 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,578.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,758,000 after acquiring an additional 411,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after acquiring an additional 386,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $128.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average of $130.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

