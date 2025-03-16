Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

