Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

