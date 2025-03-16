Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,018,700 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the February 13th total of 1,416,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 368.1 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

Great Wall Motor stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Featured Stories

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

