Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,018,700 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the February 13th total of 1,416,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 368.1 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
Great Wall Motor stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
