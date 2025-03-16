Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

KMB stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

