Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $606.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $716.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.