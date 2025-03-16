Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.00.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $478.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.24. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

