Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Deere & Company Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of DE stock opened at $478.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.24. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.