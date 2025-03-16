Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $207.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.72 and a 200-day moving average of $192.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $156.66 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

