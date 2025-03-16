Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Goodfood Market Stock Performance
Shares of GDDFF stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
About Goodfood Market
