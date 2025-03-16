Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $35,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

