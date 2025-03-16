Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the February 13th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Up 3.8 %
GSUN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,095. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.
About Golden Sun Health Technology Group
