Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the February 13th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Up 3.8 %

GSUN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,095. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

